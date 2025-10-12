Stevie Turner Blasts WWE After Recent Release From The Company

Stevie Turner has shared another thought related to her recent WWE departure.

For those who missed it earlier this week, multiple WWE I.D., WWE EVOLVE and other developmental wrestlers were released from the company this past week, including Wes Lee, Stevie Turner, Lance Anoa’i, Jin Tala, Drako Knox, Haze Jameson, Summer Sorrell, Brayden “BJ” Ray and Jamar Hampton.

In her latest X post addressing the news, Stevie Turner, the former WWE EVOLVE G.M., joked about how she’ll be able to finally get in the ring and wrestle again now that she is no longer with the company.

“Can’t believe I’m gonna get to wrestle again,” she joked.

— STEVIE TURNER (@StevieTurnerWWE) October 11, 2025