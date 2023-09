WWE Hall of Famer Madusa (Alundra Blayze) took part in a Q&A with Monthly Puroresu, where she talked about a number of topics including how it scares her and she cringes everytime “The Beast” Brock Lesnar does a German suplex as that is no German suplex.

Madusa said, “It scares me every time I see Brock Lesnar try to do a suplex. I cringe every time. Brock does that… whatever he calls a German. I yell every time. I’m like, Suplex City my a**. That is no German suplex!”