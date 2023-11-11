Main Event, Big Return Announced For Next Week’s WWE SmackDown

You can officially pencil in a match for next week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

Ahead of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand program, the company has announced a big main event match for next Friday night’s show.

On tap for the November 17 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX next week will be “The Mega Star” LA Knight going one-on-one against Jimmy Uso.

As previously reported, Solo Sikoa has also been announced for next week’s show.

