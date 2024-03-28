Main Event For WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 Revealed

WWE’s Stand & Deliver event takes place on Saturday, April 6, 2024, at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and will air on Peacock. The show will begin at 11:30 a.m. ET with the main card.

Top matches include Trick Williams vs. Carmelo Hayes and WWE NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov vs. Tony D’Angelo.

NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria will face Roxanne Perez, NXT North American Champion Oba Femi will face Dijak and Josh Briggs, and NXT Tag Team Champions Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin will face the winners of the #1 contenders triple threat match on next week’s NXT.

Shawn Michaels, who oversees NXT creative, confirmed to Sports Illustrated that Hayes vs. Williams would headline the show due to its storyline and build.

“The Trick Williams-Carmelo Hayes story has been a driving force of NXT over the past several months,” said Michaels. “It deserves to be the main event of what is sure to be a memorable NXT Stand and Deliver.”