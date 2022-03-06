Major Update On Jeff Hardy Going To AEW, New Details On His WWE Departure

Jeff Hardy will be signing with AEW soon as his WWE non-compete expires on March 9th, according to Fightful Select.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Hardy revealed in an interview last month that he was headed to AEW and excited about it only to have to walk back those comments by stating on Twitter that nothing had been signed yet as Hardy is still under contract with WWE.

WWE offered him rehab, but he declined and that’s what led to his release. WWE did try to get him back by offering him a spot in the Hall Of Fame this year.

Hardy is slated to be at this Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, but it’s unknown whether he will be appearing on the show. The working plan for him has been to come in quickly after AEW was assured there were no substance issues that led to his WWE departure last year.

Fightful was able to back up through sources that Hardy Family’s claims regarding Jeff passing both a breathalyzer and a drug test, the latter of which was said to be not conducted on the spot. It was said by one source that WWE “jumped the gun on Jeff Hardy’s release.”

The report confirmed that Matt Hardy leaving Private Party last month was done to start the fracture and lead to an eventual storyline. It was said that fans should “expect something out of Revolution to help set the stage for this fracture even further.”