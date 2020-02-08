Major WWE PPV Events Moving Off The WWE Network?

During Thursday’s WWE investor conference call, Vince McMahon talked about how the company is in talks with various streaming outlets about purchasing the rights to WWE content.

Steven Muehlhausen of SportingNews.com is reporting the following about a possible buyer:

“Jeff Bezos of Amazon has expressed interested in purchasing the WWE streaming rights to their major PPV events.”

There is speculation that if WWE makes a deal with a streaming provider, major PPV events such as Wrestlemania and Summerslam could be moved off the WWE Network.

Rumored services that could end up working with WWE include NBC Universal’s new streaming service Peacock, ESPN+, and DAZN. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following about Peacock being an option:

“Sources in the industry have said that Peacock would look to WWE to be its key initial programming to draw subscribers from the start, very much as ESPN+ did with UFC.”

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com noted that discussions between WWE and streaming services began last month.