Malakai Black On GUNTHER: “I Don’t Think I’ve Ever Watched That Man Have A Match That Made Me Go ‘Ehh’”

AEW star Malakai Black recently appeared on an episode of Developmentally Speaking, where he talked about a number of topics including how WWE Intercontinental Champion “The Ring General” GUNTHER.

Black said, “You take guys like GUNTHER who are insanely good, I don’t think I’ve ever watched that man have a match that made me go ‘ehh.’ He’s just so incredibly good and that is in a modern setting. He knows how to draw emotion out of things.”

“It’s why I’ve always been very much into character stuff and building stuff throughout these lenses of characters because it allows an audience to connect from an emotional level, whether you agree or not agree with what he says or not says and leaving it up for you to decide.”

You can check out Black’s comments in the video below.