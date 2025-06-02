Man Like DeReiss Reflects On Emotional TNA Debut

Indie star Man Like DeReiss spoke with MuscleManMalcolm about various topics, including his TNA debut on the March 14th episode of Xplosion, where he faced Jason Hotch in a singles match.

DeReiss said, “Oh, that was awesome. See, everything just happened all, like, all at once at the same time, so it’s just, like, amazing things happening. Like, TNA was great. I used to love TNA as a kid. Like, I grew up on AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, Beer Money, X Division, Kurt Angle, Main Event Mafia, Aces and Eights. Listen, yeah, man. People say they didn’t like Aces and Eights, bro. I loved Aces and Eights, bro. Aces and Eights were wicked. But, yeah, I used to love TNA, because that’s the channel that the majority of the country would have to watch wrestling. So yeah, it was amazing to be there. Also NXT ran that venue, Full Sail, Black and Gold era, which is my other favorite era of wrestling. So I got to do it together, my boy Leon Slater was there. So all these things adding up, it just made it an amazing opportunity.”

