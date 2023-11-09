Mandy Rose Doesn’t Plan To Return To Wrestling Right Now

Amanda Saccomanno, aka former WWE star Mandy Rose recently appeared as a guest on the Busted Open Radio program for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Rose commented on if she has the itch to return to the ring:

“So to be honest, I haven’t really got the itch yet. I’m actually a little surprised. I thought that I would get it as we just said coming up on almost a year, but I really haven’t. I do miss certain things. Don’t get me wrong. I miss the camaraderie. I miss my friends over there. I speak to them a lot. I missed that adrenaline rush, of course, but the itch to get out there and wrestle right now, I don’t have it right now. I have to be honest.”

On what she was feeling going into her last match at NXT:

“A lot of mixed feelings. It was a crazy day. I just had so many mixed feelings. I was kind of making jokes about it to be honest. I think that’s my sense of humor. I got that from my dad like, you know, if it’s an uncomfortable situation or there’s just a lot of media and press going on that day which there was, I just kind of kept making jokes with the girls. ‘Like, this is it girls. We’ve had fun’, and they just didn’t believe me and all that, but I just had that feeling.”

“There were a lot of mixed emotions. I was really happy to pass the torch to Roxanne Perez who I’m good friends with and became good friends with. I was really excited for her and to watch her grow, and obviously all the other women that I’ve been working with so much, but it was really bittersweet. I mean, I think, finally when that match was over, you know, I had a standing ovation and I think the crowd felt that as well with what was going on. I really felt it at that moment. I felt, okay, I know I belong here. I know I’ve put my hard work into it, but I think just along my journey of like the whole, like, you know, putting respect on my name and I feel like it took me a while and it took the fans a while to kind of get that feeling like I belong here, and I just feel like finally, that was the moment where I was like, wow. I put the work in regardless of the outcome right now with what’s going on. I think it’s been a hell of a run.”

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)