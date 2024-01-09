Mansoor Reveals WWE Idea To Have The Miz Play Tom Cruise

Former WWE star Mansoor recently appeared on an episode of the Bob Culture podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how there was an idea previously pitched in WWE when he was still under contract with the company that would have seen The Miz play Tom Cruise.

Mansoor said, “We had a bunch of pitches.” “We had a multi-level marketing scheme, kind of cult, kind of deal.”

“They liked that better. They had an idea where that was gonna be Scientology and the Miz was gonna be our Tom Cruise. It woulda been cool.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.



