Many In WWE Management With Bad Feelings About CM Punk, Matt Riddle – AEW Update

Following his AEW release, CM Punk is still a free agent, though there’s no word on whether he has a non-compete clause in his contract.

There has been speculation about his return to WWE since his AEW release due to the backstage incident with Jack Perry at AEW All In.

There has also been no word on whether WWE is interested in bringing him back, but he expressed interest in returning last December, with the intention of working the Royal Rumble the following month before WrestleMania 39.

Dave Meltzer stated on Wrestling Observer Radio that Matt Riddle, who was released by WWE last week, has no negative feelings with people in AEW and vice versa, in contrast to CM Punk, who still has people upset with him in WWE.

He said, “From a locker room, a disruptive situation, that those are leagues apart, You know, Riddle and Punk. There are a lot of people with bad feelings about Punk and management in WWE. There’s nobody with bad feelings in management on Matt Riddle and AEW.”