Marc Mero Calls For Sable To Be Inducted Into WWE Hall Of Fame

Marc Mero has voiced his support for Sable to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, citing her impact during the Attitude Era.

Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Mero stood by comments from his book, emphasizing the role Sable played at a time when WWE’s women’s division was still developing.

“She did something for the women’s division when they didn’t really have a women’s division so much back then at all,” Mero said. “She brought eyes to the channels. The ratings and everything were very high because of her.”

Mero also addressed speculation that Sable’s absence from the Hall of Fame could be tied to the lawsuit she filed against WWE in 1999, dismissing that idea. “I don’t think it has to do with that, because remember, she went back after she sued,” Mero said.

Instead, he pointed to her decision to live a private life since marrying Brock Lesnar. “She just stays out of the spotlight, and that’s what they chose,” Mero said. “She doesn’t do wrestling conventions, and I don’t think she’s ever at Raw or SmackDown with Brock. But that’s just what they choose, and you got to respect that.”

Mero added that they remain connected through family and that there is no animosity between them. “My life couldn’t be better,” Mero said. “I wish them the best.”

Sable, real name Rena Greek, was one of WWE’s most recognizable personalities in the late 1990s, with her mainstream visibility helping drive attention to the company during the Attitude Era. She initially left WWE in 1999 amid legal action, later returned in 2003, and departed again in 2004.