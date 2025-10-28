Maria Kanellis And Mike Bennett Reveal They’re Expecting A Baby Boy

Former WWE and AEW star Maria Kanellis announced the gender of her and Mike Bennett’s new child on her Twitter (X) account. She shared a family photo featuring herself, Mike, and their two children. In the picture, Maria is wearing a shirt covered in bright blue handprints, indicating that their third child will be a boy.

Maria wrote, “It’s a Boy!!!”

Maria and Mike were married in 2014 after being together for several years. Their first child, a daughter named Fredrica “Freddie” Moon Bennett, was born in 2018. Two years later, in February 2020, they welcomed their second child, a son named Carver Moon Bennett. In June 2025, Maria announced that she and Mike were expecting another child.