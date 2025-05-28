Mariah May Addresses Online Rumors Amid AEW Absence

Former AEW Women’s World Champion Mariah May is putting the speculation to rest: she’s still with All Elite Wrestling and simply taking some time off.

After weeks of online chatter questioning her absence from TV—and some fans even labeling her “jobless”—May responded directly on X, stating that she is “merely enjoying a vacation.” Though she later deleted the tweet, the message was clear: she has not left AEW.

May has not appeared on AEW programming since her loss to Toni Storm at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view in March 2025. While she is currently in a contract year with AEW and reportedly has strong interest from WWE, no official move has been made.

For now, fans can rest assured that May hasn’t gone anywhere—she’s just recharging.