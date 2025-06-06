Mariah May Signs With Paradigm Talent Agency

According to Deadline.com, newly-signed WWE NXT star Mariah May, who made her official debut on Tuesday’s episode of NXT, has joined Paradigm Talent Agency for professional representation.

The agency partnership is aimed at expanding May’s career beyond the ring, with a focus on scripted and unscripted television, film, and broader branding opportunities across various media platforms.

In an official press release, Paradigm praised May’s star power, stating:

“She brings a rare combination of in-ring credibility, screen presence, and crossover appeal. With growing influence across fashion, digital platforms, and television, she is uniquely positioned for expansion into scripted and unscripted entertainment.”

The move signals WWE’s continued investment in crossover stars and highlights May’s growing presence as both an in-ring talent and a multimedia personality.