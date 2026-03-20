Marie Malenko, Daughter Of Dean Malenko, Signs With WWE

Marie Malenko has reportedly signed with WWE and is expected to report to the Performance Center in Orlando in the near future, according to Bodyslam.

Malenko, the daughter of Dean Malenko and granddaughter of Boris Malenko, recently participated in a WWE tryout in Florida, which led to her signing. Around that same time, she gained early in-ring experience competing internationally.

She made her professional debut on February 2 at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s Monday Magic show, teaming with Sofia Sivan in a three-way tag match. She returned the following week on February 9, picking up a tag team victory alongside Miyuki Takase and Sivan.

Malenko also competed for Marigold, the promotion founded by Rossy Ogawa. On February 7, she wrestled Seri Yamaoka to a time-limit draw, and the next day she secured a singles victory over Rea Seto.

The Malenko name carries a strong legacy in professional wrestling. Dean Malenko is widely regarded as one of the top technical wrestlers of his era, while Boris Malenko was an influential figure in the territorial days of the industry, training numerous performers.

As of now, WWE has not officially announced the signing, but Malenko is expected to begin her development within the company soon.