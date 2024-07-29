Mark Henry Begins Role As Booker For Wrestling Promotion: “We Put On Elite Level Shows …”

During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, WWE Hall of Fame legend and recent former AEW broadcast team member Mark Henry revealed that he has started the role of booker for the aforementioned promotion, and has his sights set on co-promoting a joint show with Major League Wrestling in the near future.

“I started booking and directing for All Caribbean Wrestling,” Henry stated. “We’re not an independent company, we put on classic shows, we put on elite level shows internationally. It’s a lot of fun.”

Henry continued, “We’re gonna do a versus with MLW coming up. The WWE said they were open for business, if they want to do business with me, I’d love to do something with them too. Any company out there that feels like they want to do a versus show with us, give us a call.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.