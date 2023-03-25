Mark Henry Believes Cody Rhodes Is The New Face Of WWE RAW

In the main event of WrestleMania 39, Cody Rhodes will face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently stated on Busted Open Radio that Cody has rightfully become the face of WWE RAW and the main draw for the red brand.

Here are highlights from the show:

What Rhodes has that makes him such a huge draw for RAW:

“That’s saying a lot when you got Roman Reigns, you know, on the ballot. I mean, there’s a load of talent that we’re seeing that this guy is taking precedence over, and that means something. Like, he moves the needle, and he’s everything now that is kind of looked at in the office as somebody that can carry the load.”

Why WWE needs to keep pushing Rhodes to the forefront:

“He’s the suit-wearing, professionally polished personified thing that Vince [McMahon] loves so much. As well as, why would you bring in somebody with the aura of Cody Rhodes, where he came from in that company [AEW], and not push that guy to the moon? If you don’t, it’s a bad investment.”