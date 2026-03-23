Mark Henry Calls For Jim Johnston To Be Inducted Into WWE Hall Of Fame

Mark Henry has made a strong case for Jim Johnston to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, arguing that his contributions deserve recognition alongside wrestlers rather than in a separate category.

Speaking on Nailz Knows, Henry highlighted the critical role entrance music plays in professional wrestling and how Johnston’s work helped define generations of performers before they even stepped into the ring.

“I don’t even think it should be the celebrity wing,” Henry said. “He need to be in with us. Jim Johnston deserves a place. He did something for pro wrestling that a lot of wrestlers haven’t been able to do.”

Henry went on to explain that Johnston’s greatest strength was his ability to elevate talent across the board.

“It’s your job to get yourself over, it’s not always your job to get somebody else over,” Henry said. “But if you’re a guy who can get other people over, they’re going to use you to get others over, because you need multiples.”

“And Jim Johnston did that, with the good and with the bad,” Henry added.

Johnston spent more than three decades as WWE’s primary music composer, creating some of the most iconic entrance themes in wrestling history. His work became synonymous with countless superstars and played a major role in shaping audience reactions across multiple eras.

Despite his influence, Johnston has yet to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame since his departure from WWE in 2017.