Mark Henry On His Feud With Randy Orton And Its Impact On His Life

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry spoke with Isaiah about various topics, including his 2011 feud with WWE legend Randy Orton and how defeating Orton for the World title changed his life.

Henry said, “I won titles before but it was not at the level of a world championship. But man, I just felt like the fans got served when I won, because it wasn’t just about me, it was about giving the fans what they really wanted.”

He continued, “Because there was times where I got beat and the crowd would boo, and I was the bad guy. They respected my work so much that they were like, ‘Oh man, I don’t believe that. That’s just garbage. That’s bull.’ I really grew to appreciate the fans because there was a time when I was so into my character that I isolated myself and, I mean, until I retired I never did autograph signings, I never went to comic cons. I just didn’t put myself in a place where fans would get to know me, right? All I wanted them to know was what they saw on television.”

Henry said, “Now I go to Comic Con, I go to autograph signings, and I’ve met thousands and thousands of people that I took a picture with, shook hands with, talked to about their kids, and you name it. I had a guy tell me that him listening to me saved his life.”

