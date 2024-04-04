Mark Henry On How He Would Have Liked To See Cody Rhodes

AEW star Mark Henry recently appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio to talk about a number of topics including how he would have liked to see “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes come out for the main event segment on RAW.

Henry said, “I’d like to see Cody come out there with the clothes that you wear when you don’t want to get arrested. Like, the combat boots, kind of more like a Shield-esque outfit with a ball-peen hammer and a baseball bat, looking to cause bodily harm to The Rock and to Roman Reigns.”

On the mindset he wanted Rhodes to have:

“[Roman], you have as much blood on your hands as [The Rock] did of mine. It’s payback, b****. If you’re in the building, I’d leave, because I’m looking for you… ‘I tell you what, you whooped my ass? Man, it ain’t nowhere on Earth you gonna be safe until I’m satisfied. Don’t go to the gym. Don’t go to your favorite burger spot. I’m going to your kids’ school where you pick them up. [I’m going to] find you. I’m gonna be the most insane, crazy-ass person that you’ve ever seen, til I get my piece of flesh.’ That’s where Cody needs to be. His headspace needs to be there.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.