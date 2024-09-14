Mark Shapiro Says WWE Is Still In Its Early Stages With Creative And Sponsorship Strategies

TKO President Mark Shapiro spoke at the Goldman Sach’s Communacopia + Technology conference on a number of topics, including how WWE is still in its early stages when it comes to creative and sponsorship strategy.

Shapiro said, “We’re just getting started — it is very early. The integration is still going. We’re one year in. Talk about being a baby. So we [have] a lot of pressure on our teams, and we’re creative, and we’re going out on these pitches. I mean, Nick Khan [has been] getting on the road and going out [to] sell WWE.”