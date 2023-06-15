Masha Slamovich Opens Up On Her Love For Deathmatch Wrestling

Masha Slamovich loves a good deathmatch.

The women’s wrestling star recently spoke of this love during an interview with Callihan Uncensored.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

On the very first time she saw the brutal sport and how she instantly knew that it was what she wanted to do with her life: “I watched wrestling for the first time and I was like, ‘Man I think this is what I want to do for the rest of my life.’ It felt like it suited me. I was like, ‘Man, I can get paid to fight, that sounds fucking great,’ because that’s all I ever want to do.”

On her love for deathmatches and when it was that she got into them: “Well, funny you should ask, because there were two moments that I specifically remember and attribute to really getting into deathmatch. The first one being, you know, I was like looking up stuff on YouTube about ECW, and I stumbled upon CZW. A click or two later and I saw you wrestling Danny Havoc. I saw that match and I was like, ‘Man, this shit seems fun as hell.’ I was like, ‘Yo, Mom, come look at this. I’m gonna do this when I’m older,’ and she hated the idea. But that definitely was like the moment where I was like, ‘Hell yeah, I want to do this.”

On the first time she was ever up close and personal to a deathmatch: “When I first experienced being up close to a deathmatch was when Jun Kasai wrestled Kaho Kobayashi for her 21st birthday in Japan in July or August of 2016. I was seconding by the ring, trying to protect the fans from all the flying glass and stuff. There’s just some kind of special feeling in the air in deathmatch and just being around and I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m gonna do this.’ I remember folding up the glass, trying to get it out of the building and, mind you of course, I was terribly unprepared as I usually am. So I’m wearing flip flops and cut off fucking jeans and have gloves like duct taped to my hands. And I was like, ‘This is definitely what I’m gonna be involved in later on in my life.”

