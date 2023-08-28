Match Seemingly Pulled From This Week’s WWE NXT

On this week’s WWE NXT episode, the feud between Dabba-Kato and Tyler Bate appears to be continuing.

WWE previously announced Kato vs. Bate for tomorrow’s live NXT show, but the announcement has since been removed. It’s unclear whether the two will still lock up on this week’s episode.

The former Commander Azeez made a comeback on NXT Vengeance Day in February, attacking Apollo Crews during his 2 of 3 Falls match with current NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes. After defeating his former associate Crews in mid-March, Kato began a feud with Axiom and Scrypts. On May 23, he defeated Axiom, but on June 6, he was defeated by Scrypts. Kato was defeated in a handicap match on the NXT show on June 13.

On the August 15 show, WWE began airing new vignettes for Kato’s return, in which the former pro football player stated that he would be returning to NXT soon to cast his own shadow all over the brand. On that same episode, Kato attacked Bate during his match with Joe Coffey, which Bate won by DQ. After the match, Kato destroyed Bate and posed over him.

Last Tuesday, Kato continued his feud with Bate by attacking him at ringside while cornering former NXT Heritage Cup Champion Nathan Frazer. After medics took Bate to the back, Frazer handed the Cup to Noam Dar after interference from Dar’s Meta-Four teammates.

The following is an updated card from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando for Tuesday’s NXT episode:

* Dabba-Kato vs. Tyler Bate (match status up in the air)

* Dijak vs. Eddy Thorpe

* The Creed Brothers vs. The Dyad in a Steel Cage match. If The Creeds win, they will be reinstated to NXT

* Blair Davenport vs. Gigi Dolin vs. Kiana James vs. Roxanne Perez to determine the new #1 contender to NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton for a future title shot

* The NXT Global Heritage Invitational will begin to determine the new #1 contender to challenge NXT Heritage Cup Champion Noam Dar at the NXT No Mercy Premium Live Event on Saturday, September 30