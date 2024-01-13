Match & Segment Producers For This Week’s WWE SmackDown

The following producers worked the following matches on this week’s episode of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand show, which aired live on Friday, January 12, 2024 from the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, NE.
WWE SMACKDOWN PRODUCERS FOR MATCHES ON 1/12/2024
– Bloodline attacking Cameron Grimes and promo: Michael Hayes
– LWO vs. Angel Garza vs. Humberto Carrillo: Shawn Daivari
– Bianca Belair vs. Bayley: Petey Williams
– Bobby Lashley, Street Profits and Paul Ellering promo: Jason Jordan
– Carmelo Hayes vs. Austin Theory: Jason Jordan
– Randy Orton, LA Knight & AJ Styles vs. Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa: Michael Hayes
– (Dark Match) Cedric Alexander vs. Gable Steveson: Nick Aldis
– (Dark Match) Jey Uso vs. Damian Priest: Jason Jordan
(H/T: Fightful Select)