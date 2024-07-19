Matches Announced For This Week’s TNA iMPACT! TV Tapings

TNA Wrestling announced that PCO will face TNA World Champion Moose and Nic Nemeth will go up against X-Division Champion Mustafa Ali as part of their iMPACT! television tapings this Sunday.

It was also announced that Steve Maclin will take on Jake Something in a singles match and Spitfire’s Jody Threat will battle Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Masha Slamovich in a non-title match. Stars advertised to appear as part of the tapings include “The Walking Weapon” Josh Alexander, Joe Hendry, Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace, The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz and Trey Miguel), Mike Santana, Ash By Elegance, “Speedball” Mike Bailey and Eric Young.

The TV tapings will take place from the Verdun Auditorium in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.