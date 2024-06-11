Matt Cardona Comments On Possibly Heading To WWE Or AEW Once He Recovers From Injury

Matt Cardona, who is currently injured with a torn pectoral muscle, spoke with Sportskeeda.com and discussed a possible return to WWE or AEW once he fully recovers.

“Now I’d be lying if I said that I love wrestling at high school gyms and that I don’t miss wrestling at Madison Square Garden. Come on! You know, couple of months ago, I wrestled Adam Copeland, Edge, my literal dream match on AEW. To just walk out in a full arena, of course I miss that, of course. But right now, I’m doing the best I possibly can, I’m taking the things I can control and doing the best I possibly can at them. Of course, I want to be back in WWE or AEW but only if it’s right. I don’t want to be back just to be back. I don’t want to just be a guy on the roster. Been there, done that. If right now my phone rings from Tony Khan and Triple H, I’m gonna pick up and have a convo, but I’m not going to get on my hands and knees begging for a job.”

“I mean, there’s so many people. I could plug myself into almost any situation. Let’s say Sami Zayn, IC Title, come for that title. I had it for a day. Now, I want it back, I want a real run with it. Cody Rhodes, WWE Champ, our friendship is pretty obvious. It’s pretty public. Maybe we flip the script on that. My side, Chelsea Green. There’s a layup right there with that. Then AEW, we had the dream match already with Adam Copeland. Now, do I align myself with him and help him against the House of Black? Or do I join the House of Black? Or Christian Cage. Literally, I could put myself in any situation and deliver. So I’m not worried about [whether] there a creative story for me. But yeah, for me to go back to one of those places, there would need to be a creative story for me. I would need the two c’s to be there, the cash and the creative.”

