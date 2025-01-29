Matt Cardona Shares His Thoughts On The Allegations Against Vince McMahon

Matt Cardona appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show, where he discussed several topics, including the allegations against Vince McMahon.

Cardona said, “I’ve seen the documentary. I’ve seen all the allegations, [they’re] disturbing to say the least, so we’ll see what happens, but like oh my God, right? We’ve all read it, it’s crazy, crazy stuff. And if proven true, then wow, right?”

On the Mr. McMahon docuseries:

“I’m a diehard wrestling fan, so nothing seemed new to me. And I get it, it wasn’t for the diehards like me, it’s for the casuals. I thought it was entertaining, I watched it. How could you not if you are a wrestling fan?”

You can check out Cardona’s comments in the video below.