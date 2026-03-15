Matt Cardona Suffers Cut During WWE Main Event Match

WWE star Matt Cardona recently shared on his official Twitter (X) account that he competed in a match on WWE Main Event.

During the match, he sustained a nasty cut and tasted his own blood for the first time in a long while, but he expressed that he felt alive.

Cardona wrote, “Tonight on #WWEMainEvent, I tasted my own blood for the first time in a long time…and I felt ALIVE! 👑”

There has been no information released about who Cardona faced during Friday’s WWE Main Event TV tapings, but updates will be provided as they become available.

It seems that Cardona received staples in his head to close up a cut. His last appearance on WWE programming was on the February 27 edition of Friday Night SmackDown, where he lost an Open Challenge Match for the United States Title against the reigning WWE United States Champion, Carmelo Hayes.