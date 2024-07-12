Matt Cardona Wants to Face John Cena During His Retirement Tour

Pro wrestling veteran Matt Cardona recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including how he would like to face 16-time World Champion John Cena during his 2025 retirement tour before Cena hangs it up.

Cardona said, “I would love to get in the ring [with Cena]. I’ve definitely grown as a man and performer [since we last wrestled].” “All these years later, I’d like to see John Cena vs. The Deathmatch King Matt Cardona in a WWE ring.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.