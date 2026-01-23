Matt Hardy Believes WWE Could Do Big Things With Powerhouse Hobbs

With Powerhouse Hobbs officially done with All Elite Wrestling and widely expected to be WWE-bound, Matt Hardy has offered a thoughtful take on what the future could hold for the powerhouse.

Speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Hardy — who worked closely with Hobbs in AEW — made it clear that he believes Hobbs has a very high ceiling in World Wrestling Entertainment. “I think he has a ton of potential in WWE,” Hardy said. “He probably could have done more in AEW. I feel like there were a couple of moments where he kind of organically started getting over, and they never really pulled the trigger on him… But I think he’s got a great look. He has an awesome attitude. He is down for whatever. He’s very much a company guy, wherever he’s at.”

Hardy’s comments echo a familiar critique of AEW’s handling of certain talents — that organic momentum isn’t always fully capitalized on — and he suggested Hobbs may thrive in an environment that emphasizes presentation and long-term structure.

One particularly notable point: Hobbs already has a powerful supporter inside WWE circles.

Hardy confirmed that CM Punk is a big fan of Hobbs’ work dating back to their time together in AEW. “Punk is a very, very big supporter of his, yes,” Hardy confirmed.

As for how WWE should deploy Hobbs, Hardy sees value in multiple approaches. He floated the idea of a short NXT run to help Hobbs adapt to the WWE system — though he admitted part of him prefers something bolder.

“There might be a point where they might want to educate him, slash re-educate him, just by being in NXT… making sure that, hey, this is the WWE style,” Hardy explained. “But I do miss the thrill of… having a guy from a competing company and popping him into a big spot on the main roster. I think that’d be real cool to do with him too.”

With WWE reportedly considering having Hobbs skip NXT entirely and land straight on the main roster, Hardy’s comments highlight the key debate internally and among fans: refinement vs. impact.

Either way, the consensus from those who know him best is clear — Powerhouse Hobbs is viewed as a ready-made star, and his next move could finally unlock what many believe AEW only scratched the surface of.