Matt Hardy Calls His Brother Jeff’s Critics As “Pathetic And Merely Haters”

During the January 5th, 2023 episode of AEW Rampage, Jeff Hardy attempted to jump off his brother Matt’s back but slipped. A video circulated on Twitter/X (which has since been removed due to copyright violations), and Matt stated the following about what occurred.

“Jeff slipped. It happens all the time in wrestling. Jeff sometimes slipped in the 90s, the 00s, the 10s & he will slip in the 20s. The people on social media that are trying to create the narrative that Jeff’s not good or whatever the f*ck are pathetic & merely haters.”

Matt also brought a spot from another match where Jeff “botched” the Whisper in the Wind:

“That WITW spot was actually on purpose, this was not. I agree that Jeff has looked tremendous since he returned & he gains more confidence every outing. I’m extremely proud of him & where he’s at in life.”