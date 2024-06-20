Matt Hardy Discusses Himself And Brother Jeff Possibly Having One Final Run In WWE

TNA Wrestling star Matt Hardy recently appeared as a guest on Busted Open Radio, covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Matt commented on ending his career on a high note:

“I would like to do TNA and have a hell of a run there, and then I almost feel like now, just the destiny has revealed itself in many ways, I almost feel Jeff and I, we end up returning to WWE, do something small and then go onto the Hall of Fame. That’s a best case scenario.”

Matt also discussed what it will take for WWE to trust Jeff again:

“That’s a great question. I think Jeff really wanted to come back to TNA to continue to build equity, and he knows that TNA and WWE are working together. I have friends in the WWE, I have spoken with people in WWE. So I think Jeff just wants to once again just show people how he is a different human being. The way to put equity into that is to go to TNA, have a kickass run, and show people he’s on his best behavior.”

You can check out the show below:



(quotes courtesy of Colin Tessier)