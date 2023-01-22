Matt Hardy Discusses How Stephanie McMahon Differed From Her Father Vince

AEW star Matt Hardy recently spoke on his podcast, “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including how Stephanie McMahon was different from her father Vince:

“I mean, I like Stephanie. I always got along good with her, especially the last round when I was there. And I felt like Stephanie was a lot more like Vince than Shane was ever like Vince as far as her business drive, and she knew she had to like, show authority, kind of put her foot down, you know, slapped down on power card, whatever. But she was also compassionate. And I felt like she cared more about the human beings that were there sacrificing so much for her and her family that run the joint, you know. So I feel like she was a little more caring about human beings and their life outside of pro wrestling.”

