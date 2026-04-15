Matt Hardy Explains Why Penta Has Found More WWE Success Than Rey Fenix

Pro wrestling legend and current TNA World Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy recently discussed various topics on his podcast, “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy.”

One important topic was the contrasting levels of success WWE Intercontinental Champion Penta and Rey Fenix have achieved since joining WWE.

Hardy said, “Character is so important. I was watching WWE Unreal again. And Penta was on there, and this is one little sad topic I am going to say. But I think the reason he has found much more success than Rey Fenix in WWE right now is that he has so much character and so much personality, and he really emphasizes that. And this whole thing about no fear is so great.”

On the current state of independent wrestling:

“I don’t see a lot of people that are confident they’re going to get signed. I see guys who — you know, that’s their dream, and that’s their aspiration, and they want to. But as far as guys just feeling entitled, I haven’t come across a lot of those guys.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)