Matt Hardy On AJ Styles Being Backstage At TNA Final Resolution

TNA World Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy took to an episode of his “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including AJ Styles being backstage at Final Resolution.

Hardy said, “We saw AJ. He was backstage. It’s was great, man. Great to see him and to catch up with him… I’ve loved AJ since I first met him, and he’s always been a great guy. He’s one of the guys that’s never changed. A good Southern boy, like me and Jeff. So it’s always great to see good old Alan Jones.”

On Styles being at TNA as a WWE guy:

“I mean, TNA is such a huge part of his life. And I’m sure that it was great for him just to come there and see everyone, and visit with everyone, and catch up with people you haven’t seen in years. I do love the fact that those things aren’t contentious now”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)