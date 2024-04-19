Matt Hardy Reveals He Has Had Talks With WWE

Pro wrestling veteran Matt Hardy took to an episode of his “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how he has had talks with the WWE about possibly joining them soon.

“Full disclosure. I am doing what I should be doing as a free agent, creating hype around myself. Yes, I have been speaking with AEW constantly. I have been speaking with WWE. I’ve been speaking with several people across several different platforms.”

“So I think the next couple of weeks are going to be fun. The next few weeks are going to be fun. As I said before, I think we’re getting to the point where we’re going to be doing some pretty cool stuff coming up. So yeah, I am doing what I should be doing and my job as a brand, which I have to look at myself as a brand, a lot of my social media stuff is the Hardy brand. My job as a brand is to promote myself and to create buzz around myself and I feel like I do a pretty decent job with it whenever I am just able to kind of freelance and do whatever.”

