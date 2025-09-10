Matt Hardy Reveals His Dream Main Events For WWE WrestleMania 42

TNA World Tag Team Champion and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy recently discussed various topics on an episode of his podcast, “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy.” Among the subjects he covered were his dream main events for both nights of WWE WrestleMania 42.

Hardy said, “How about at WrestleMania 42? What if we did a Cody vs. CM Punk? It’s gonna be harder to get bigger than that in our reality. And then maybe — trying to think for the other night. Maybe a Seth Rollins vs. Jacob Fatu.”

On if he would have Fatu win the title in that scenario:

“I don’t know. Maybe Jacob Fatu continues on this — maybe have him win the Rumble, Rumble or Elimination Chamber. And line them up for this match and just give him a test, see where he’s at.”

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)