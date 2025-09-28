Matt Hardy Says He’s The “Puppet Master” Behind TNA’s WWE NXT Invasion

TNA legend Matt Hardy is taking credit — at least playfully — for one of the most talked-about wrestling storylines of the year: the ongoing TNA invasion of WWE NXT. Speaking on the latest episode of his Extreme Life podcast, Hardy claimed that he was the “puppet master” behind the surprise cross-promotional angle and revealed that he and his brother Jeff Hardy will soon be part of the escalating storyline.

When asked why The Hardys were absent from the initial invasion segment, Hardy joked that it was all part of a bigger plan. “I am more of the puppet master. I’m the guy that was pulling the strings. This is what needs to happen next. And then the bigger boss will enter the fight,” Hardy explained. The host then referred to the invasion as Hardy’s “brain job,” and Hardy fully embraced the title. “The TNA invasion in NXT is happening because of Matt Hardy. Run that, please,” he laughed.

Fans wondering whether the iconic tag team will get involved don’t have long to wait. Hardy confirmed that the current TNA World Tag Team Champions will absolutely play a role in the storyline as it unfolds. “If this is going to be a full-on war, we’re definitely going to be there,” he said. “Jeff and I are very proud to be locker room leaders in TNA.”

Hardy also clarified his perspective on the rivalry, making it clear that his loyalty lies more with TNA than with WWE’s developmental brand. “Especially when it comes to NXT. I don’t have many ties to NXT. So, I would much more prefer TNA,” he admitted. “Now, if we had to go to the main roster, that’d be a little different. TNA and WWE, I would say we consider those two our home.”

The dramatic TNA invasion took place during the September 23, 2025 episode of WWE NXT, when several top TNA stars stormed the ring and attacked NXT talent at the close of the show. The chaotic scene unfolded during a champion vs. champion clash between TNA World Champion Oba Femi and NXT Champion Trick Williams, setting the stage for what Hardy is calling a “full-on war” between the two companies.

With The Hardys now confirmed to join the battle, the stakes — and star power — in the crossover storyline are about to get even higher.