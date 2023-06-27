Matt Hardy Thinks Logan Paul Is Good For WWE Business

Logan Paul is good for business.

Matt Hardy knows this.

The AEW veteran spoke on his podcast, “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy,” about the social media influencer being added to the Men’s Ladder Match at the WWE Money In The Bank 2023 premium live event this coming Saturday afternoon at O2 Arena in London, England.

“I mean, it’s business. It happens,” he said. “This is how the business works.”

Hardy continued, “It’s good for business and they usually do what’s best for business.”

Check out the complete episode of “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” via the YouTube player embedded below.