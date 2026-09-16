Matt Jackson Addresses Kenny Omega’s Future Following AEW All In

Pro wrestling veteran Kenny Omega has been sidelined since losing the AEW World Championship in a brutal match against Will Ospreay at the All In-London pay-per-view on August 30th. There is currently no update on when he might return to television.

Matt Jackson recently appeared on an episode of “Being the Elite”, where he discussed various topics, including the match, and expressed confidence that Omega will come back stronger than ever.

Jackson said, “What more can be said about this match? It was a classic, and just like many other Kenny Omega classics, we had the privilege of watching from ringside. Oftentimes when you’re out there for your match, you’re just trying to survive and get through a punishing performance. We’ve been blessed to have the ability to take it all in and watch as a spectator from the best seat in the house during all of Kenny’s greatest matches, and this one, this one ranked at the top with all of the others. Man, what a fun, rewarding career we’ve all had. You know what? It isn’t over yet. More fun to be had, and Kenny will heal up, come back stronger. But for now, like a famous post once said, ‘Cleaner, we got this.’”

You can check out Jackson’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)