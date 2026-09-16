AEW Announces New Streaming Deal With Hulu Japan

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has announced a new agreement with Hulu in Japan to stream episodes of Dynamite and Collision, as well as pay-per-view (PPV) events, on the platform.

This deal follows a recent agreement AEW made with TOD by beIN to broadcast their PPVs and television shows in the Middle East and North Africa. In addition to these television agreements, AEW provides content to international audiences through its MyAEW streaming service, which offers subscription options for weekly programming, PPVs, and Ring of Honor (ROH) content.

Here is the full announcement:

“We’re excited to announce that starting this fall, Hulu Japan will be streaming All Elite Wrestling!

Get ready for AEW each week as Hulu Japan will offer #AEWDynamite, #AEWCollision, and #AEW PPV events. The next chapter for AEW continues on Hulu Japan!”