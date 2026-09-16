Updated Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has announced the updated lineup for tonight’s episode of Dynamite, which will take place at the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia.

Dynamite will air at its regular time of 8 PM ET on TBS and HBO Max.

In a singles match, AEW Women’s World Tag Team Champion Jamie Hayter will face Lena Kross from Divine Dominion.

Additionally, Chris Jericho will face Nick Wayne in another singles match. The main event will feature AEW World Champion “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay, AEW National Champion Andrade El Ídolo, and Francesco Akira from The United Empire competing in a trios match against The Death Riders. The Death Riders include AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley, “The Bastard” PAC, and Gabe Kidd from The Dogs.

Join us every Wednesday night at 8 PM Eastern / 7 PM Central for live coverage of AEW Dynamite results.