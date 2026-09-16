Wednesday, September 16, 2026
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Report: Dani Luna Expected To Sign With AEW

By
James Hetfield
-
Dani Luna
Dani Luna | TNA

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, sources within AEW have indicated that Dani Luna is of interest to the promotion. If she hasn’t signed yet, those sources expect that it will happen soon.

The report also mentioned that speculation circulated prior to AEW’s European dates that Luna would likely join the roster, with some sources suggesting she might make her debut during those events. However, that did not occur. There is currently no information available regarding when or if Luna will debut on AEW television, but updates will be shared as they arise.

Luna previously worked with TNA Wrestling but requested her release in March, which was granted, making her a free agent with “no bad blood” between her and the company. She and Jody Threat held the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championships as the tag team known as Spitfire. After losing the titles and their team splitting, Luna turned heel and entered a feud with Indi Hartwell. Additionally, she was part of the WWE NXT UK roster from 2019 until the brand’s closure in 2021.

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