Matt Riddle Posts a Photo With His Family During His WWE Absence

Matt Riddle has been open about his difficult 2022, but it appears that his personal life is improving in 2023.

Riddle appeared on Corey Graves’ “After The Bell” podcast last October, admitting that his personal life was in shambles and that it had been a difficult year, but that his professional life had been fantastic.

Riddle was written off WWE television on the December 5 episode of Raw, following a vicious attack by Solo Sikoa of the Bloodline. The attack angle was the result of Riddle failing a second drug test this year, with the expectation that he would be entering rehab, as he had previously violated WWE’s wellness policy in the summer.

An adult film star previously confirmed he went to rehab, she also claimed he cheated on her to do drugs with another woman. Riddle later issued a statement about going to rehab and the allegations of abuse.

Riddle is scheduled to appear on Raw on February 13th, but it is unclear when he will return to television.

Riddle took to Twitter during his absence from WWE TV to post a photo of himself and his family eating at a restaurant.