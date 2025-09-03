Matt Riddle Says CM Punk Is “Lingering” Around WWE NXT Locker Room Too Much

The long-standing tension between Matt Riddle and CM Punk has resurfaced, as the “King of Bros” once again took aim at the Undisputed WWE Champion in a new interview.

Speaking on the TMZ Inside The Ring podcast, Riddle didn’t hold back when asked about Punk, reiterating his belief that the top WWE star is “fake” and “hard to work with.”

“Well, let’s be honest. Did I lie? CM Punk’s a bitch. He can’t beat me if he wants to step up. He can meet me in a bare-knuckle boxing fight. He can meet me in an MMA cage, whatever, dude…. I have no ill will towards CM Punk. I bet he’s a nice enough guy if you agree with him, but I don’t, you know, and I think he’s fake, and I think he’s a creep. And that’s coming from me. And people think I’m a creep. I haven’t done anything wrong.”

The feud between the two isn’t new, as Riddle has previously said he’s heard from colleagues that Punk is difficult to work with. However, when pressed to elaborate on his “creep” comment, Riddle made a pointed insinuation about Punk’s presence in NXT.

“I don’t know. I feel like he’s just lingering around the NXT locker room a little too much…that’s one way of putting it. You know, whatever, dude, I don’t care. I didn’t come on here to talk about CM Punk.”

Riddle’s remarks add another chapter to the real-life animosity between the two stars, a rivalry that has long intrigued fans given both men’s crossover backgrounds in MMA and pro wrestling.

The full interview can be seen below.