Maven Explains Why He Never Bragged About Beating Undertaker For The WWE Hardcore Title

Former WWE star Maven recently appeared on an episode of his Ask Me Anything show on his YouTube channel. In it, he discussed a number of topics, including why he never bragged about beating WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker for the Hardcore Title.

Maven said, “When I won the Hardcore Title off The Undertaker, I didn’t beat Mark Calaway.” “I didn’t beat The Undertaker for real to become the champion. I didn’t deserve that championship, man. There was a writing team, there was people that went to ‘Taker, there were people that had to say, ‘Yeah, give the kid the rub. Give him the opportunity.’”

“So I didn’t have to be told, ‘Yeah, keep your ego in check.’ Nah, it’s just no.”

You can check out Maven’s comments in the video below.

