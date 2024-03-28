Maven On A Possible WWE Return: “I’m Obviously Going To Listen To Any Opportunity That Comes My Way”

Former WWE star Maven recently appeared as a guest on the INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Maven commented on whether he would return to WWE in a non-wrestling capacity:

“I can honestly say, because people ask me, I haven’t gotten one call. If I get the call, I’m obviously going to listen to any opportunity that comes my way. I don’t care what the opportunity is. I’m going to listen to it, but no, I haven’t heard anything from them. Would I love to go back, because in one of my videos, I talked about how in 2020 I went and had an interview with them to do just that and it just didn’t pan out because of COVID. I would love to have that opportunity again, but I’m also 47. If it doesn’t happen, I’m not going to sit and twiddle my thumbs and hope. I’m gonna keep moving. I learned a long time ago in life, there’s a couple of key things about life and that is you gotta keep moving no matter if it’s good or bad. Keep plugging, keep moving, put one foot in front of the other, and just keep charging. If I sit and wait for a call from WWE that might not come, then I’m opening myself up to let myself down and I refuse to do that. If you would have told me a year ago that you’re going to be a YouTuber, I would have laughed in your face, but look where we’re at now. So if it happens, it happens. If it doesn’t, then other things will present itself, I’m sure.”

On why he thinks he didn’t last in WWE:

“I was just young. During my time my first run in WWE. I was young. I was more interested in all the things that wrestling gave me rather than all the things I could give wrestling, if that makes sense. I was more interested in what me and Randy were doing after the shows. I was more interested in the people, like, what can you do for me, not, how can I make the show better? The show was an afterthought. I’ll go out and wrestle my match, but what am I doing afterwards, or how much money am I going to make in this? I went about it with the completely wrong mindset. I didn’t try to get better. If I could go back and slap young me, I would have been like, ‘Yeah, get better. Look at these guys that you emulate. You obviously have the talent to be here. Now. Just put a little bit more into it and actually see what you could pull out of yourself.'”

You can check out the complete interview below:



