Maven Recalls Losing $15,000 On A Movie He Produced

Former WWE star Maven recently appeared on an episode of his Ask Me Anything show on his YouTube channel. In it, he discussed a number of topics, including how he lost $15,000 trying to make it in Hollywood as a producer.

Maven said, “Why did I find myself in LA? Well, I was meeting with casting directors, I was meeting with agents, and I was meeting with people following my appearance on The Surreal Life. Adding insult to injury, in 2010, I thought I found my answer: my get-rich-quick scheme where I became an executive producer on a movie, and everybody knows it’s common knowledge that people in the movie business make money, don’t they? They never lose out. Well, I did. I lost 15 grand on a movie I invested in that, to this day, I have never seen one time.”

You can check out Maven’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)