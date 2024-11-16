Maven Recalls Shawn Michaels Yelling At Him Over Botching A Move

Former WWE star Maven recently appeared on an episode of his Ask Me Anything show on his YouTube channel. In it, he discussed a number of topics including wrestling WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels at a live event.

Maven said, “On this night, he was working with me and I was extremely green. This was early in my career, I definitely didn’t want to make myself look stupid but moreover, I did not want to make this man look stupid. At this point, I didn’t know he didn’t like me. I had hopes that there could still be a level of mutual respect between one another and if I had those hopes they were all dashed the night we stepped into Albuquerque, New Mexico. Now, the reason I remember and tell you the exact city that we were in is the city actually plays a role in why Shawn yelled at me.”

On attempting to emulate The Rock and Shawn Michaels’ kip up:

“As the match progresses I find myself in a spot and once again, imitation being the most sincerest form of flattery, I was on my back and I was trying to do a move that The Rock and [Michaels] does — a nip up. It was pretty easy for me to do during this time. I mean, I could do it usually with or without hands, [it] didn’t matter. I was athletic enough that I could pull the move off — at sea level.”

On Michaels yelling at him backstage over the botch:

“Once the match was over, once the crowd got a good chuckle out of a rookie not landing a simple move, we get backstage and Shawn laid into me. He told me, if you’re not 100% sure you can do and land a move, don’t do it.”

You can check out Maven’s comments in the video below.